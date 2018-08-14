Woman dies after suspected carbon monoxide gas leak

A woman has died following a suspected carbon monoxide gas leak in Co Tyrone.

Firefighters found “significant” levels of the deadly substance inside the property at Drum Road, Cookstown, on Tuesday morning.

Paramedics treated a man and a woman at the scene and transferred them to Craigavon Area Hospital in Co Armagh.

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) statement said: “The thoughts and sympathy of NIFRS are with the family of the lady who died following a carbon monoxide incident at a house in the Drum Road, Cookstown this morning.

“NIFRS received a call at 6.59am from the NI Ambulance Service to attend a carbon monoxide incident.

“Ambulance personnel were already at the scene and were treating two casualties, a man and woman, who were then transferred to Craigavon Area Hospital.

“Firefighters using gas monitors took gas readings from inside the property which found significant levels of carbon monoxide and ventilated the property.”

Gas readings were also taken from adjacent houses and two properties were evacuated for a short time as a precaution.

