Woman dies after collision between her car and van in Limerick

A woman in her 60s has died in a two-car crash in Co. Limerick.

The crash happened on the N69 in Kildimo just before 5pm today.

The woman was alone in the car she was driving which was involved in a collision with a van.

She was taken from the scene to University Hospital Limerick where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the van, a man, was taken to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A Garda investigation is underway into the circumstances of the crash and the road at the scene remains closed. Diversions are in place in the area.