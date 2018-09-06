Woman charged with murder of her three-year-old daughter

A 42-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of her three-year-old daughter.

Yesterday, Emer Cannon appeared before Bray District Court with the murder of her daughter Zoe Whitford after an alleged incident at their home in Aubrey Grove, Shankill, on February 10.

The brief hearing heard evidence of her arrest, charge and caution by Garda Declan Hartley.

Judge David Kennedy remanded her in further custody and the case was adjourned to the same court in Bray next week.

She had previously been charged on February 11 with assault causing harm to Zoe.

Three-year-old Zoe was pronounced dead at Crumlin Children’s Hospital on February 13 after her life support was withdrawn in the intensive care unit.