Woman at the centre of Irish rugby rape case will be cross-examined today

The woman at the centre of the rape case involving two Ireland rugby players will be cross-examined today.

She claims she was raped by Paddy Jackson and his Ulster teammate Stuart Olding in 2016.

Yesterday she gave her account of events at Mr. Jackson's Belfast Home on June 28.

The woman is due to be cross-examined by the men's lawyers this morning.

Jackson and Olding deny raping her at a house party at Jackson’s home in Belfast in June 2016.

Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding.

- Digital Desk