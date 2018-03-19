Woman appears in court in connection with €1.4 million drug seizure

A woman has appeared in court charged in connection with a €1.4 million drug seizure.

Cannabis and cocaine were seized on Friday.

The drugs were discovered at an apartment complex as part of an ongoing investigation targetting criminal activity in the Dublin region.

A man arrested as part of the same investigation was released without charge over the weekend and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Susan McNeil with an address in Dublin 8 appeared before the criminal courts of justice this morning was released on bail.

Garda Susan Plunkett said she made no comment when charged at Kilmainham Garda station under Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

She is to surrender her passport, sign on daily at Nass Garda station and provide a mobile phone number to gardai.

She is to appear in court again on May 14th.

- Digital Desk