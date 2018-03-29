Woman and child cut out of car after crash on M7

By Pat Flynn

One person has been airlifted to hospital following a collision on the M7 near Roscrea in Co Tipperary this afternoon.

The collision occurred at around 3pm between Roscrea and Moneygall. Two cars were involved in the crash which happened following an earlier downpour of hailstone.

A third car lost control in the poor conditions, but is not believed to have been involved on the main collision.

Gardaí and units of the fire brigade from Roscrea, along with two ambulances and a rapid response advanced paramedic unit responded to the incident.

Fire crews had to use cutting equipment to release a woman and a child from one car.

It is understood that the woman has been airlifted to University Hospital Limerick by the Shannon-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 115.

Two others were removed to hospital by road ambulance.

None of the injuries suffered in the crash are believed to be life-threatening.

The collision happened just a short distance from an incident in January that involved 13 vehicles. One person was also airlifted to hospital from that incident.