Woman accused of theft of €65k from credit union over seven years

By Tom Tuite

A 49-year-old woman has been accused of stealing about €65,000 from a Dublin credit union over seven years years.

Susan Redmond, with an address at Thornville Drive, Kilbarrack, Dublin 15, faces 11 counts of thefts of various sums totalling €65,500 from Larkhill & District Credit Union.

It allegedly happened over 11 dates between 2006 and 2013.

She faced her second hearing when she appeared before Judge Brian O’Shea at Dublin District Court on Friday.

The Director of Public Prosecutions had directed she was to face trial on indictment in the circuit court.

However, her solicitor Niall Walsh told the judge his client could be sent forward to the circuit court on signed plea of guilty.

This means a trial would not be necessary and a book of evidence and would not have to be served as she would be sent to the higher court for sentencing.

Judge O’Shea noted she had indicated her plea.

He acceded to the defence request to adjourn the case until a date in September when the signed plea would be ready.

Legal aid has been granted.

The charges are contrary to the Theft and Fraud Act