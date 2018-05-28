Woman, 60s, killed in Kilkenny crash

Gardaí in Thomastown are investigating a crash in Kilkenny that occurred yesterday morning.

The single vehicle fatal collision happened at Birchwood, Kilmoganny, Co Kilkenny.

A woman in her late 60s was fatally injured when the jeep she was driving went over into a ditch.

The car was not discovered until approximately 8.30pm last night.

The body has been removed to Waterford Regional Hospital where a post mortem will take place.

The road is currently closed and Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are en route, local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have travelled the road between the hours of 7am and 8.30pm on Sunday, May 28 and may have noticed anything unusual to contact them at Thomastown 056 7754150, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

