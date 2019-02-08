Woman, 60s, dies after road collision in Co Limerick

A woman in her late 60s has died after a road collision in Co Limerick today.

The woman's car veered off the road and mounted a ditch at Upper Sunville in Ardpatrick, Kilmallock at 3.30pm this afternoon.

Two female passengers, who were aged 7 and 16, received minor injuries and were taken to University Hospital Limerick for examination.

The body of the deceased woman has been removed from the scene to the mortuary of University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem examination will take place.

The road was closed to facilitate a garda forensic examination and is now reopened.