Woman, 60s, dies after collision between pedestrian and truck in Dublin

A woman in her 60s had died following a road collision on Bulfin Road, Dublin 8 yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí are investigating the crash which involved the pedestrian and a truck at 4.40pm.

The injured woman was taken from the scene by ambulance to St James' Hospital but was pronounced dead in the early hours of this morning.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

Gardaí are asking witnesses to the incident to contact Kilmainham garda station on 01 6669700.

