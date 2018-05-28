Woman, 59, in serious condition following hit-and-run in Gorey

Gardaí are investigating a serious hit-and-run in Wexford.

A 59-year-old woman was out walking her dog at Millands, Gorey when she was struck by a vehicle at 7.30am, which failed to remain at the scene.

Emergency services attended the scene and the woman was removed to St. Vincent's Hospital, Dublin where her condition is described as serious.

The road was closed to facilitate forensic collision investigators but has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to any persons in the area at this time, who may have dash cam footage, or anyone who may have information about the collision to contact Gardaí at Gorey Garda Station on 053 - 9430690, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Digital Desk