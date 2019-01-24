Woman, 37, due in court in connection with drugs seizure in Co Louth

A 37-year-old is due in court tomorrow charged in connection with the discovery of cannabis herb valued at €940,000 outside Drogheda.

A planned search was conducted at an address in the Drogheda area at approximately 9am yesterday morning.

During the operation, the drugs with an estimated street value of €940,000 were seized.

A woman was arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking offences and she was detained at Drogheda Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The search was conducted by gardaí from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, assisted by officers from the Criminal Assets Bureau and officers from the Louth Division.

The woman is expected to appear before a sitting of Drogheda District Court tomorrow morning.