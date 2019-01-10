Woman, 30s, dies in Donegal crash

A woman has died following a crash in Co Donegal.

Gardaí are investigating the fatal collision at Chaple Road, Dungloe, Co. Donegal at 6.30pm today.

A woman in her 30s was fatally injured when she was struck by a car.

A 6-year-old girl was also injured and has been taken to University Hospital Letterkenny.

The driver of the car was not injured.

The area is sealed off to facilitate an examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.