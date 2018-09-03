Woman, 26, arrested in Dublin as Gardai seize drugs valued at over €500,000

Gardaí have seized drugs and arrested a 26 year old female in an operation in Dublin this evening.

As part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale of illegal drugs in Dublin, Gardaí from the Drugs and Organized Crime Bureau stopped and searched a vehicle on the M50, Blanchardtown at approximately 6pm.

During the course of the search Gardaí seized what is believed to cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €500,000.

A 26 year old female, the driver of the car, was arrested as part of this investigation and is currently detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

