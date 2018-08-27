Woman, 25, critically injured in Donegal crash opens her eyes

Rachel Elliott, one of the passengers injured in the Donegal crash that killed two people last week, has opened her eyes.

The 25-year-old mother of one was critically injured in the crash when she was thrown from the vehicle after it hit a wall and then a lamp-post at Eastend in the Donegal seaside village of Bundoran.

Rachel's sister, Donna, posted on Facebook over the weekend to say that "Rachel has finally opened her eyes and there is an improvement."

Donna gave a further update this morning saying that there is "a very good chance" that Rachel will undergo back surgery today.

She asked people to say prayers and light candles for her sister and thanked everyone for their support.

The crash happened at around 3.25am on Sunday, August 19.

Shiva Devine and Conall McAleer were killed in the single-car collision.

It is understood that the car may have clipped a kerb before hitting the lamp-post.

