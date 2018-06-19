Woman (23) to stand trial accused of dangerous driving causing death of four friends

A 23-year-old woman will go on trial next month accused of dangerous driving involving the death of four of her friends in Co Kildare.

Dayna Kearney, of Crossneen in Carlow, was driving a car that crashed with another vehicle at Burtown near Athy in January 2015.

Four young women died in the collision while Ms Kearney was seriously injured.

19-year-old Gemma Nolan, 20-year-old Charmaine Carroll, 19-year-old Niamh Doyle all from Carlow and 19-year-old Aisling Middleton from Athy lost their lives in the crash.

Ms Kearney has been charged with dangerous driving causing death and driving a dangerously defective vehicle.

Ms Kearney, who was present for the hearing, has been remanded on continuing bail.

She is scheduled to go on trial on July 10.

