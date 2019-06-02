Woman, 20s, due in court in connection with seizure of €900,000 worth of cannabis

A Vietnamese woman in her early 20s is to appear in court in Co Clare this evening in connection with the seizure of €900,000 worth of cannabis.

The woman was arrested on Friday after gardaí discovered a growhouse when they searched a property at Tinarana in Killaloe.

A large number of plants were seized, with an estimated street value of €900,000.

She is to be brought before a special sitting of Ennis District Court at 6pm charged in connection with the case.

