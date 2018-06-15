Witness in Gareth Hutch murder trial heard one of accused speak about leaving the country, court hears

A protected witness in the Gareth Hutch murder trial has told the court she heard one of the accused talking about leaving the country afterwards.

Regina Keogh from Avondale House, Dublin 1; her brother Jonathan and Thomas Fox of Rutland Court, Dublin 1 all deny the charge.

Gareth Hutch was shot dead on May 24, 2016 in the car park outside his home in Dublin’s north inner city.

Gareth Hutch.

Regina Keogh lived in the same complex at the time and so too did Mary McDonnell who has spent the past four days in the witness box.

She was initially charged with withholding information but was later granted immunity and is now being protected by the State.

The prosecution claims Jonathan Keogh was one of two gunmen who used Ms McDonnell’s flat as a base to carry out the attack.

Regina Keogh and Thomas Fox are accused of helping to plan it.

Ms McDonnell said she did not see Mr Keogh’s face when he was in her flat that morning but she insisted it was him and said she recognised his voice.

Later that day, she said she heard his sister Regina saying she was going to go to England.

She told the court she was talking about moving away and she heard her saying “I’ve had enough of this”.

