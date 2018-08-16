With 130 days until December 25, Brown Thomas opens Christmas Shop

Christmas has come early to Brown Thomas.

The department store launched its Christmas Shop today just 130 days before December 25.

The range of festive decorations is now available from Dublin, Cork and Limerick stores as well as online.

It’s beginning to feel a lot like #Christmas 🎄

The Christmas shop has now opened in Dublin, Cork and Limerick stores. pic.twitter.com/CRWf1ezlqg — Brown Thomas (@brownthomas) August 16, 2018

Some customers were pleased to see it open.

"With internet shopping, they have to get ahead I'm sure of the internet sites. So why not?" said one shopper today.

Another said: "I think I'd be killed if came home now with something from the selection, but sometimes it's tempting."

One added: "There's a lot off doom and gloom around at the moment. So I'm happy. I came in especially to see it."

With 130 days until Christmas, Brown Thomas launches The Christmas Shop. Pictured at the launch were model Isabelle Traber with Charlie Rafter (6) and Hannah O Brien (4). Picture: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.

- Digital Desk