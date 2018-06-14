Winning ticket for €2.9m Lotto jackpot sold in Cavan

The winning ticket for Wednesday's Lotto jackpot was sold in Cavan, it has been revealed.

The lucky winner has scooped a total of €2,895,277 after purchasing a Quick Pick.

The ticket was bought on Tuesday in the Spa XL Service Station in Swanlibar and it is the second Lotto Jackpot win for the shop in five years.

Swanlibar is a small village in north-west Cavan, close to the Fermanagh border.

Francis O’Reilly, the shop's owner, said: "We’re certainly lucky up this part of the country. We sold a €2 million Lotto Jackpot ticket in 2013.

"We are just thrilled for one of our lucky customers this morning.

The town is going absolutely bananas checking their tickets since the crack of dawn but we don’t have any word on who the winner is just yet.

"We do get some passing trade coming through the town but the majority of our customers would be local so we’re hoping that one of them has won this truly life-changing prize."

This is the 5th Lotto jackpot win so far this year.

The winning numbers were: 05, 21, 25, 29, 41, 43 and the bonus was 31.