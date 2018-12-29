Winning Daily Millions player bought ticket in Tralee

One lucky person woke up this morning a million euro richer as it was revealed the winning Daily Millions player bought their ticket at Applegreen in Tralee, Co Kerry.

The winning numbers of 2, 7, 9, 15, 20, 26 and bonus 29 will forever be one punter's lucky numbers as the lottery crowned a 24th new millionaire of 2018.

Manager of Applegreen Tralee, Ian Cronin, said he was thrilled at the news.

“This is fantastic and great news coming during Christmas week. We are a very busy shop with a lot of local business but Tralee has a lot of visitors at this time of the year so who knows.

"This will create a great buzz in the store the very best of luck to whoever the winner is."

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “This is fantastic news for a player in Kerry, especially at this time of the year. What a great way to round off Christmas and to kick off 2019!

We are urging all our Daily Million players in the Kerry, or anybody who was travelling through Tralee and bought a Daily Millions ticket, to check their numbers to see if they have landed this amazing end-of-year windfall.

Figures released by the National Lottery revealed that more than 57c in every euro spent on games in 2018 went back to players in prizes - with the biggest prize won this year a €17 million EuroMillions jackpot that went to a syndicate in Co Tipperary.

The highest National Lottery payout of 2018 went to a syndicate in Loughrea, Co Galway earning the lucky winners €8,549,067