Winning bid for Conor McGregor tickets donated to homelessness charity declared a fake

Back to Ireland Home

Dublin homelessness charity, Inner City Helping Homeless, has revealed that the winning bid for tickets to Conor McGregor's UFC fight was a fake.

McGregor donated two tickets to the UFC event in Las Vegas to Inner City Helping Homeless to auction off on Facebook.

A winning bid of €1700 was accepted, but it was confirmed by the charity's CEO Anthony Flynn last night that the Facebook account was a fake.

In his tweet, Mr Flynn said: "Terrible action and so much time wasted to raise money for an organization that’s non-funded doing so much on the ground."

ICHH have now reached out to the second highest bidder.
KEYWORDS: Conor McGregor, UFC, homeless, Inner City Helping Homeless, Dublin

 

More like this story

Most Read in Ireland