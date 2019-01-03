Winners of €130m EuroMillions jackpot from Co Armagh

A couple who scooped a €130m EuroMillions jackpot are set to go public about their lucky start to 2019.

The pair, who are from County Armagh, won the New Year’s Day lottery draw.

The couple will speak to the media about their winnings on Friday, operator Camelot said.

Not only were 10 UK millionaires made in last night’s #EuroMillions draw, we also had a UK jackpot winner, too!

The lucky £114.9M winner has claimed their prize - cue the celebrations! #AmazingStartsHere pic.twitter.com/FLkCkAYOZu — The National Lottery (@TNLUK) January 2, 2019

They won a total of €129,645,665.

The winning main EuroMillions numbers were 01, 08, 11, 25, 28 and the winning EuroMillions Lucky Star numbers were 04 and 06.

- Press Association