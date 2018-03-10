Winners in Dublin and Tipperary share €1m in EuroMillions draw

Two lotto players in Dublin and Tipperary woke up this morning €500,000 richer after scooping half-a-million euro each on last night’s EuroMillions Plus draw.

The Quick Pick tickets were sold in the Ticketron store in the Square Shopping Centre in Tallaght, Dublin 24 and in the XL Prior Park Service Station in the Ormand Centre, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.

This is the 12th and 13th Irish EuroMillions Plus top prize wins so far this year.

The EuroMillions jackpot was not won last night so it rolls over to Tuesday's draw which will be an estimated €60m.

The store owner of Ticketron, Patrick Hughes said: “We’re delighted to have sold one of the winning tickets. As you can guess, The Square has a huge footfall so if really could be anyone.Hopefully it’s a local from the Tallaght area who is the lucky winner”.

XL service station store assistant Emma Crowley celebrating Tipperary’s latest EuroMillions Plus €500,000 prize. Photo: National Lottery.

In Clonmel, the owner of the XL service station, Brian Connolly said: “This is the second EuroMillions Plus €500,000 win in two weeks in Clonmel so we are becoming a really lucky Lottery town. We’ve been spreading the word to our locals since early doors this morning and myself and all the staff at XL wish the winner the very best of luck, whoever she or he is!”

The National Lottery is now encouraging all its players in Dublin and Tipperary to check their tickets. Tonight’s Lotto jackpot heading for €4m.

- Digital Desk