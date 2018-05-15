Winner of Saturday's €8.5m Lotto jackpot comes forward

The winner of last weekend's €8.5m Lotto jackpot has made contact with the National Lottery.

Saturday's win was fourth and largest Lotto jackpot win of the year.

The ticket, worth €8,549,067 in total, was sold at the Corrib Oil Service Station in the Hill, Loughrea in Co. Galway.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: "This is the largest Lotto jackpot prize so far this year so it was fantastic that the ticketholder has got in touch so quickly.

We are now making arrangements for the winner or winners to collect their prize over the coming weeks. This is the fourth Lotto jackpot to be won this year so far, with the four wins totalling over €25 million.

"We look forward to welcoming our latest Lotto winner into the Winner’s Room at our Abbey Street HQ."

The next Lotto jackpot draw is set to be worth €2m.

Speaking about Wednesday's draw, the spokesperson said: "Ok so the jackpot isn’t as big as the one won in Galway last weekend but, even back at the base jackpot of €2 million, a win can make dreams come true.

"We are on a great roll already with four Lotto Jackpots wins so far this year totalling an incredible €25 million. And there is the added incentive this month of winning a luxury holiday voucher worth €20,000 if you Match 5 Numbers + the Bonus."

- Digital Desk