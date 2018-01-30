Winner of €4.4m jackpot makes contact with Lotto HQ

The National Lottery has today confirmed that the holder of the €4.4m Lotto Jackpot ticket sold in Co Donegal has made contact.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at Daly’s Topaz on the Letterkenny Road in Lifford on Saturday, January 13.



Pic: Google Maps.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: "We can confirm that we have been contacted by the ticketholder and arrangements are being made for the claim to be made."