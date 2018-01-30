Winner of €4.4m jackpot makes contact with Lotto HQ

The National Lottery has today confirmed that the holder of the €4.4m Lotto Jackpot ticket sold in Co Donegal has made contact.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at Daly’s Topaz on the Letterkenny Road in Lifford on Saturday, January 13.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: "We can confirm that we have been contacted by the ticketholder and arrangements are being made for the claim to be made."
