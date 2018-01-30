Winner of €4.4m jackpot makes contact with Lotto HQ
30/01/2018 - 10:29:01Back to Ireland Home
The National Lottery has today confirmed that the holder of the €4.4m Lotto Jackpot ticket sold in Co Donegal has made contact.
The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at Daly’s Topaz on the Letterkenny Road in Lifford on Saturday, January 13.
A National Lottery spokesperson said: "We can confirm that we have been contacted by the ticketholder and arrangements are being made for the claim to be made."
Join the conversation - comment here