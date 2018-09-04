Wine, brandy, beer and spirits worth €16k seized from Dublin warehouse

Revenue officers seized over 1,000 litres of alcohol at a warehouse in Dublin 11 over the weekend.

The undeclared alcohol was seized on Saturday last as part of a joint operation involving Revenue's Customs Service, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland and An Garda Síochána.

The alcohol, which was a mixture of wine, brandy, beer and spirits, originated in Romania.

It has a total retail value of €16,500, with an estimated potential loss to the Exchequer of €8,600.

The alcohol was discovered in a van which was also seized.

A man in his thirties was questioned and investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the illegal importation, supply and sale of alcohol in the shadow economy.

Digital Desk