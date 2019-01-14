Windsurfer rescued after getting into difficulty in Dún Laoghaire

A windsurfer was rescued off the south Dublin coast yesterday.

The man got into difficulty at Monkstown, at the back of the West Pier in Dún Laoghaire, when he was spotted by passersby who alerted the Coastguard.

Dún Laoghaire RNLI came to his aid when it launched its inshore lifeboat yesterday afternoon.

The crew checked the windsurfer was safe and uninjured and he was then brought ashore.