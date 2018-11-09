Wind and rain warnings forecast gusts up 110km/h and 40mm of rain today

Two Status Yellow wind and rain warnings are coming into effect for most parts of the country later this morning.

A rain warning is in place from 6am until 6pm for 13 counties along the East and South from Dublin to Kerry with up to 40 millimetres forecast to fall.

The counties affected are Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Galway, Mayo, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford.

There is a wind warning from this morning for Leinster, Munster, Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.

Met Eireann are forecasting gusts of 90 to 110km/h, but say these will be even stronger on exposed coastal areas and on higher ground.