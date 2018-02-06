Wife wants court to find out if estranged husband has 'hundreds of thousands...sloshing about'

By Ann O'Loughlin

The estranged wife of a man adjudicated bankrupt after his construction business failed wants the High Court to direct an investigation into his affairs over her fears he may have hidden or not disclosed assets.

In an application that opened before Ms Justice Caroline Costello today, the wife wants the court to direct the official in charge of her husband's bankruptcy, the Official Assignee Chris Lehane, to conduct a probe arising out of her husband's failure to answer questions about his finances before he went bankrupt on his own petition in 2016.

The husband, who was due to exit bankruptcy denies the claims and has opposed the application. He says he has fully co-operated with the bankruptcy process.

She claims she is a creditor of her husband and owed monies by him including a loan of €18,000 she advanced him in 2012.

Represented by Bernard Dunleavy SC the wife says she cannot point to any "pot of money" where any monies may have been hidden.

Counsel said his client's concerns arise out of a failure to receive answers to some "straightforward and simple" questions she put to her husband concerning the "hundreds of thousands of euro" that were "sloshing about in his company" before he was adjudicated bankrupt.

Counsel said her husband had failed to explain inconsistencies contained in financial information that was provided to various parties including revenue and the official assignee.

Among her concerns Counsel said that in the 20 months before the husband's construction company went bust there had been a number of six-figure loans to other firms connected to her husband that had allegedly not been explained..

The questions were based on financial information provided by her husband, and that information should be available, Counsel said.

Counsel said that his client does accept her husband did answer many other questions put to him about his affairs.

Counsel said at the very least she is entitled to a court order directing the Official Assignee to conduct an investigation into her husband's financial affairs.

Counsel said that arising out of the investigation it may be necessary to seek to have her husband's bankruptcy extended. However, counsel said his client is "a realist," and she did not expect the Official Assignee to go on a wild goose chase either.

The husband has opposed the motion and denies claims that he has hidden or has not disclosed any assets. He says that he fully co-operated with the bankruptcy process.

Represented by Mark Sanfey SC, the man also denies that his estranged wife advanced him a loan out of her money. He claims that it was their money which was kept in a joint account.

Counsel said his client had lost his marriage and his business in a relatively short period of time, and that at times his keeping of book and records may not have been perfect.

In a sworn statement to the court the Official Assignee, represented by Una Nesdale BL, said it did not see any reason yet to seek to have the husband's bankruptcy extended.

The hearing continues.