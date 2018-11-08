Wife of man hit by scrambler in Dublin park wants to see change in law

The wife of a man hit by a scrambler in a Dublin park last June has spoken about the incident this morning on Today with Sean O'Rourke.

Reporter Paddy O'Gorman spoke with Anzhela Kotsinian, wife of Ilabek Avetian, who was left in a vegetative state after the accident.

Anzhela told Paddy that the motorbike ran over her husband's face as they lay sunbathing in Darndale park.

She said: "He couldn't move, he didn't say any words... his face was all opened," before recounting that she felt she was losing her husband as she shouted for help.

She said that she visits her husband every day and feels that there has been some progress since she sees movement in his brows when she says his name. However, his neurologist has said that Mr Avetian will never speak again.

Anzhela Kotsinian.

Anzhela said she would like to see the Government change the law regarding the use of bikes in parks, while some people told the show that they had come across people on bikes in parks who said that it is not dangerous and that they were not wearing helmets because they were in the park.

You can listen to the interview from RTE Radio One below.