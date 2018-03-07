Widower appeal over repossession of family home dismissed by High Court

By Ann O'Loughlin

A widower's appeal against an order granting Permanent TSB possession of his family home has been dismissed by the High Court.

The appeal was brought by Mr Stephen Kearney against a Circuit Court order granting PTSB possession of a property located at Old Mill, Ratoath, Co Meath.

PTSB, represented by Tomás Keyes Bl also said Mr Kearney was the subject of separate proceedings brought by the Criminal Assets Bureau which obtained a well charging order for €686,000 against his interest in the property in 2015.

In its proceedings PTSB claimed it is owed more than €143,000 by Mr Kearney and sought the order against him over a failure to repay monies due on a loan advanced to him and his late wife in 2001.

It claimed the property at Ratoath was put up as security for the loan.

PTSB, who says its charge over the property ranks in priority to CAB's, claimed Mr Kearney defaulted on the loan agreement in 2010 and has not made any repayments since 2012.

After Mr Kearney failed to deliver up vacant possession of the property PTSB obtained an order for possession from the Circuit Court in 2017.

Mr Kearney appealed the repossession to the High Court on grounds including that the bank that the documentation concerning the loan agreement was contrary to the 'Unfair Terms in Consumer Contracts Regulations. '

It was also claimed PTSB had breached the 1995 Consumer Credit Act, and that it had failed to put in place life assurance policy in respect of Mr Kearney and his wife who died in 2008.

It was also contended by Mr Kearney that in her will his late wife had granted her husband a tenancy in common allowing him a right to reside in the property for his lifetime.

PTSB opposed the appeal.

In a judgment Mr Justice Max Barrett said he was dismissing Mr Kearney's appeal on all grounds. He said he could find nothing in the applicable documentation that offends against the 'Unfair Terms in Consumer Contracts Regulations. '

The judge said he did not accept the contentions argued on Mr Kearney's behalf in relation to the will.

The Judge also dismissed the claim in relation to the life assurance policy after holding PTSB had fulfilled all its obligations to the couple.

The policy "never attached" because of the "Kearney's failure from the outset to pay the applicable premium" the Judge said.