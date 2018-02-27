Widow settles High Court action against HSE over death of husband

By Ann O'Loughlin

A woman whose 47-year-old husband died of a heart attack after several visits to hospital complaining of pain and discomfort has settled her action against the HSE over his care.

Father and grandfather David McCormack died as a result of a rupture to an artery in his lower body, the High Court heard.

His widow today settled her action over the death of Mr McCormack who was a father of four and a grandfather of two.

The terms of the settlement are confidential.

Mary McCormack, Loughanstown Knockdrin, Mullingar, Co Westmeath had sued the HSE over the death of her husband David on March 13, 2009.

Mary McCormack leaving court today after the hearing. Pic: Courtpix.

Mr McCormack who previously had a heart attack and a quadruple heart by-pass in 2000 went to his GP on

on February 25, 2009, complaining of groin pain and was referred and advised to go straight to the Midland Regional Hospital Emergency Department.

Mr McCormack went at 7am the next morning where a doctor indicated she could find nothing wrong with him. Mr McCormack indicated he was no longer in pain and he was discharged at 11am.

That evening he returned to his GP as he was unwell and the GP wrote a request for an urgent CT scan at the hospital.

It was claimed the hospital refused to perform the CT scan because it had been requested by a GP not a consultant and Mr McCormack went home. He was later contacted and told to attend A&E on March 2.

Mr McCormack, over a number of days, had various tests in hospital - including x- rays and a CT scan and an angiogram.

He was also seen at Tullamore General Hospital on March 11 and it is claimed the family were advised that nothing in particular was noted.

He was later discharged home on steroids with a view to a follow-up in six weeks. it was also claimed Mr McCormack was in pain at the time of discharge on March 11, 2009.

He was brought back to Midlands Regional Hospital A&E with severe pain the next day and later went into cardiac arrest and died.

The cause of death was hypovolaemic shock secondary to a ruptured right common iliac artery aneurysmn.

It was claimed there was a collective failure to get to the bottom of Mr McCormack's ongoing difficulties and to keep him in hospital until this was done.

There was also, it was claimed, a failure to properly diagnose and treat him and a failure to diagnose the iliac artery aneurysm.

Senior Counsel Des O’Neill SC told the court liability was admitted in the case.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Cross offered his sympathies to Mrs McCormack and their family on their loss.