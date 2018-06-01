Widow settles action linking husband's death to asbestos inhalation at work

By Ann O'Loughlin

The widow of a man who it was claimed was exposed to large quantities of asbestos when he was working at the power stations at Tarbert and Aghada has settled her High Court action over his death.

Liam Moloney from Killeaney, Glin, Limerick died on February 16, 2005, just over a year after finding out he was suffering from a rare form of cancer, mesothelioma.

It was claimed he was exposed to large quantities of asbestos in the course of his work at the power generating stations in Co Kerry and Co Cork.

Mr Moloney’s wife Catherine had sued his employers General Electrical Technologies Ltd And General Electrical Technical Services Company, International Financial Services Centre, Dublin who are the successors of APC who were the employers of Mr Moloney between 1974 and 1979 when he worked at Tarbert and Aghada. The settlement was against those two companies. Proceedings against the ESB were struck out.

It was claimed that Mr Moloney was exposed to large quantities of asbestos in the course of his work at the power stations at Tarbert and Aghada. It was further alleged it was impossible for him to avoid inhaling vast quantities of asbestos dust during the long hours including overtime which he worked.

A generic asbestos danger sign

It was claimed there was an alleged failure to provide Mr Moloney with proper masks and safety equipment and an alleged failure to warn him of the dangers to which he was exposed.

The claims were denied.

In 2003 it was claimed Mr Moloney developed a cough and pain in his chest and as a result of a medical investigation was found in January 2004 to be suffering from malignant mesothelioma caused by exposure to asbestos.

Mrs Moloney It was claimed suffered great distress and shock when in 2004 the nature and extent of her husband’s illness was diagnosed.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross was told the case had been settled. The terms of the settlement are confidential.