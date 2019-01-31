Widow denies lying to the jury in Tipperary tank murder trial

A witness in the Tipperary tank murder trial has denied lying to the jury.

Mary Lowry has been giving evidence for a third day in the trial of Patrick Quirke from Breanshamore who has pleaded not guilty to Bobby Ryan’s murder.

Mary Lowry

The court previously heard Ms Lowry had what she described as a "seedy affair" with the accused 50-year-old Mr Quirke. Some time after that relationship ended she began seeing the deceased Bobby Ryan.

It is the prosecution’s case that Mr Quirke killed his alleged love rival and hid his body in a disused tank on Ms Lowry’s farm.

Today, Ms Lowry was cross-examined about a night out at a dance in Bundoran with Mr Ryan. She said he wasn’t feeling well and another man asked her to dance, so she did.

She said she came back to the table and Mr Ryan was dancing and chatting with another lady. She said she was unhappy and hurt about this as she wanted to spend time with him.

It was put to Ms Lowry in cross-examination that she had engaged in a "flagrant lie" to the jury by saying she had asked Mr Ryan if it were okay if she danced with the other man that night.

She replied: "I am telling the whole truth and nothing but the truth."

The court heard Bobby Ryan ended the relationship that night.