Wicklow, Dublin and Kildare homes have most valuable content

Homeowners in Wicklow, Dublin and Kildare have the highest value of contents insured.

That is the finding of new research, which analysed the contents insured in houses across the country.

The survey by AA Ireland shows Wicklow homeowners have the highest value of contents insured with an average of €46,092.

In second place, the average value of house contents in Dublin this year is €45,239, followed by Kildare in third on €43,219.

Waterford homeowners now have the fourth highest average contents insured value at €42,554 euro, up from fifth in 2017.

The analysis found homeowners in Galway had increased their average contents insured by the greatest amount.

Digital Desk