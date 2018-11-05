Wholesale gas prices drop 9% in October
Wholesale gas prices have dropped, according to a review.
The Naturgy Energy Review and Forecast shows they have fallen by 9% on average in October compared to the previous month.
Storage injections and temperature have had a significant influence over the direction of prices.
However, it reveals Irish wholesale gas prices are 47% higher on average this month when compared to October 2017.
The review also shows electricity prices have increased by 3% on a month-on-month basis.
