White wedding could spell disaster for two Cork couples

By Olivia Kelleher

Brides always anticipate white weddings but few spend the 24 hours before their ceremonies wondering if the event is going to happen at all arising out of blizzard type conditions.

Australian Mia Bronotte is due to marry David Walsh of Macroom, Co Cork tomorrow.

Mia and David

The pair were set to tie the knot at Cork Registry Office but the venue is closed due to the inclement weather conditions.

David and Mia plan to go ahead with their reception party at the Castle Hotel in Macroom.

Mia told the Neil Prendeville show on Cork's Red FM that they plan to say their vows with her sister as the fake registrar.

"We are going to have a fake wedding and do the real legal stuff next week. I am a little disappointed. Our florist in Macroom, Enchanted Flowers, has been wonderful.

"She has all our flowers at her house so that she can get them to us in the morning. Our cake is already down at the hotel.

"So we are going ahead with the plan to go ahead with the reception."

Unfortunately Mia's dad is stranded in Holland.

"My dad is stuck in Amsterdam at the moment. We are hoping he can get a flight to Cork tomorrow. My mother and my sister are here from Australia and they are freezing.

"It is not such an Australian wedding. We are not really used to this kind of weather.

"My dad is probably having a wonderful time in Amsterdam. I hope he will make it on time for the reception."

A large number of the guests are local but some of her relatives from overseas had to cancel.

Mia is wearing a white wedding dress which has come all the way from Australia in her hand luggage.

"I was in Australia in December so I came back with my wedding dress. It will be a wedding in style.

"Unfortunately our photographer is snowed in in Midleton so we will have iphone photographs. Everyone in Macroom has been helpful and lovely."

Meanwhile, Laura McDonagh is also due to marry James Twomey in Cobh, Co Cork tomorrow.

She is currently stuck in her house as the road conditions in Cobh are very poor.

Laura told Neil Prendeville that uncertainty surrounds her big day.

"I am trying to stay calm and collected. I am trying to not let it rattle the nerves. The wedding is at half one tomorrow.

"It is actually snowing again looking out the window. We had people coming from America through England and we had guests coming from England but their flights have been cancelled.

"We can't even get down the hill to get our flowers. The hills are covered in white. You can't drive. The snow is coming up the window sills. We are worried about wedding cars, the priests, the hairdressers."

The reception is due to take place in the Radisson Hotel in Little Island.

"We have to wait and pray that it is not going to be that bad. I hope we can manage it even if we have to trek down to the church in wellies with the dress over the shoulder!"