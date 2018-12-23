White Christmas? Not this year, says Met Éireann

Santa will need his headlights in full working order when he arrives in Ireland tonight as the country prepares for more of a grey than a white Christmas.

The expectation is that temperatures around two or three degrees in the north of the country will be the lowest tonight. They should reach seven to 11 degrees nationally by morning, as households rise early to unwrap whatever the man in red has delivered.

This may also be good news for those planning to take on a Christmas morning swim or run.

It is expected to be dry but mainly cloudy during the rest of a mild Christmas Day as Met Éireann predicts 10 to 12 degrees, although the moderate southerly winds could get a bit fresher on west coasts.

Businesses and bargain-hunters should be pleased to know that the mild weather is expected to continue throughout the rest of the week as sales begin.

St Stephen’s Day is forecast to be dry but still cloudy and misty, with rain expected only in the north west, and temperatures similar to those of the Christmas Day.

“It will continue mainly dry on Thursday and Friday with just the chance of some rain or drizzle. A little sunshine may break through,” the Met Éireann national outlook stated this afternoon.

But for those still with some presents or other Christmas shopping to buy today, rainwear is advisable for those heading out in areas outside the east and north east, where it is expected to be mostly dry. All other areas can expect some patchy rain and drizzle at times, in temperatures between seven and 11 degrees in southern areas, but a few degrees colder further north.