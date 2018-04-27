Wheelchair user alleges mother's partner regularly raped her from age of 10 or 11

By Aoife Nic Ardghail

A wheelchair user has alleged that her mother's partner regularly raped her from when she was about ten or eleven years old.

The woman said the man (44), who cannot be named for legal reasons, began sexually abusing her shortly after her First Holy Communion.

She told Paul Burns SC, prosecuting, that the sexual abuse progressed from touching to attempts to rape her vaginally. She said this did not succeed, so he regularly anally raped her from when she was aged ten or 11.

The man has pleaded not guilty at the Central Criminal Court to to 29 counts of rape and 31 counts of sexual assault in the family home on dates between March 2004 and August 2013.

Giving her evidence via video link, the complainant said the abuse would happen weekly and sometimes daily, depending on when her mother was away from home.

She described how she had tried to use a dictaphone to “catch him to prove it to my mum what was going on, because I thought if I didn't have proof I wouldn't be believed by my mum or anybody.”

She told the jury this dictaphone was in a cupboard in the sitting room and that she put it into one of the drawers, but it didn't pick up anything.

The complainant agreed with Paul Green SC, defending, that she made a statement to gardaí about the dictaphone in June last year after four previous statements.

She told Mr Green that she would experience flashbacks of events and agreed that each time this happened she would approach gardaí to make a new statement.

She told counsel that her recollection failure was due to medical problems and her “traumatic experience”.

“The reason it has taken so long to take all statements is because it was so traumatic, I was living with this for ten years...” she said.

She agreed she first mentioned anal rape in her fourth statement in October 2014, saying: “I just told my family that things happened, I didn't go into detail because I didn't want to hurt my family.”

When asked why it took her “the guts of a year” to give that “stark and vivid” aspect of the case, she replied that she wasn't able to say everything straight away as it was a very traumatic experience.

She agreed all statements after her initial one came about as a result of her approaching gardaí. She said it took her so long to get everything out because of embarrassment.

She said she couldn't recall sending the accused text messages saying that she loved and missed him in 2013, but explained this was at a time when he and her mother were fighting.

Mr Green asked her why she left a dictaphone in the living room if her evidence was that the attacks happened in two bedrooms and a bathroom. The complainant responded that the accused had tried to get her to masturbate him in the sitting room.

When counsel put it to her that this was new evidence, she told him that his question had prompted her recollection of the incident. She agreed that she was still having “moments of recall” about different things.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Peter McCarthy and a jury.