'What we're dealing with now is an argument being conducted through the media and press releases' - Ruth Morrissey's solicitor

The solicitor for a terminally ill cancer patient says they have yet to receive a request to re-enter mediation on her court case.

Ruth Morrissey.

Ruth Morrissey told the High Court last week she had two false negative smear tests and now has terminal cervical cancer.

This morning, the Taoiseach said he had discussed the case re-entering mediation with the Attorney General, after promising no woman affected by the CervicalCheck scandal would have to go through court.

However, Cian O'Carroll, the solicitor for Mrs Morrissey says he has received no request for further mediation of the case.

He said:

Since Vicky Phelan's case there's been absolutely no change, the exact same tactics are being adopted. The Taoiseach is now trying to defend that by saying that the Ruth Morrissey case is in some way different because liability is an issue. But liability is going to be an issue in every case.

"Unless the Taoiseach isn't aware of how these things work, he must have been told by now that in such cases liability is always contested, and I suspect he was told that before he made his utterances on the 11th of May."

Mr. O'Carroll told RTÉ's Drivetime that communicating through press releases on behalf of politicians such as the Taoiseach is not an appropriate way to deal with such an important issue on behalf of women who are sick or dying.

"Overpromised or misled, I'm not sure which it is", he spoke of Vicky Phelan taking a lot comfort from his promise, but has now realised that that was an empty one and that is why she has decided that now is the time to meet with the Taoiseach, "perhaps to hold him to account".

You can listen to the full interview here:

- Digital Desk