'What level of child homelessness do we need to reach before Minister Murphy's position becomes untenable?' - Doherty

Housing Minister, Eoghan Murphy has been asked how many more people need to become homeless for him to resign.

Almost 10,000 people were living in emergency accommodation last month according to the latest figures.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy.

The government says a lack of supply of housing is still the driving factor in the homelessness crisis.

Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty has criticised the government response during Leaders Questions.

He said: "This was your plan Tánaiste, this is on you along with Minister Murphy, are you not embarrassed Tánaiste, are you not ashamed?

What level of child homelessness do we need to reach before Minister Murphy's position becomes untenable.

