Westons richest family in Ireland for tenth year

For the tenth year in a row, the Weston family retain their title as the richest family in Ireland.

The 2018 Sunday Times Irish Rich List is published today, surveying the 300 richest individuals and families on the island of Ireland.

Despite topping the list, the Westons' retail empire, which includes names like Brown Thomas and Penneys, is actually down €933 million on last year at €11.42 billion.

In second placed on the list is media mogul Denis O'Brien, who has also seen his wealth decrease by €900 million in the past year.

However, in third place, the investment profits of John Dorrance are up €100 million at €2.6 billion.

Irish rock band U2 remain the richest entertainers in Ireland with a combined wealth of an estimated €647 million.

- Digital Desk