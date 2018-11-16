West Cork gardaí find two cannabis grow houses and make two arrests

Back to Cannabis Ireland Home

Gardaí have made two arrests after they found two cannabis grow houses in Cork.

They also seized €102,000 of cannabis over the past few weeks in an ongoing operation into the cultivation of drugs in West Cork.

Officers arrested a man in his late 30s and a woman in her late 20s yesterday.

On October 30, Gardaí were called to the scene of a house fire in Tullyland, Bandon, Co. Cork, and found a grow house containing €46,600 worth of cannabis plants and €8,400 worth of cannabis herb.

As part of the investigation, Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit in Bandon searched three properties in the Ballinhassig area yesterday.

A second grow house was discovered at one of the properties which had around €47,000 worth of cannabis plants. Officers arrested the man and woman who are being held at Bandon and Clonakility Garda Stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

File photo.

All of the drugs seized will be sent for analysis.

KEYWORDS:

Cannabisgrow houseCorkcrime

More like this story

Most Read in Ireland