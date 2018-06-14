'We're making progress. They're making posters' - Housing Minister defends job one year one

The Housing Minister has denied that he has failed in his role after his first year in the job.

Eoghan Murphy made the comments during the announcement of cabinet approval for a NAMA run fund which aims to build 6,000 more houses.

It comes as CSO figures revealed that 14,446 new homes were completed last year, an increase of almost 50% on 2016.

3,526 new dwellings were completed in Q1 2018. 14,446 new dwellings were completed in 2017, a year-on-year increase of 45.7%https://t.co/xfQmzMtjqq pic.twitter.com/jA3I858x7N — Central Statistics Office Ireland (@CSOIreland) June 14, 2018

Minister Murphy says the figures prove he is getting the job done.

He also slammed a Sinn Féin billboard that appeared outside government buildings this week, which said that the housing crisis is getting worse.

Sinn Féin billboard outside the cabinet meeting at government buildings this morning targeting @MurphyEoghan pic.twitter.com/XAOLKdSeYZ — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) June 12, 2018

"While Paschal [Donohoe, Minister for Finance] and I were busy in Cabinet finalising home building finance Ireland, which will see thousands of new homes being built in this country - Sinn Féin were organising PR stunts," said the Dublin Bay South TD.

"We're a young government, we're ambitious for the future of our country and there is a lot of work we have to do.

"Today's CSO figures confirm that Rebuilding Ireland is working.

"They say we're not building - that's not true. They say we're not attacking vacancy - that's not true.

"We're making progress. They're making posters."

- Digital Desk