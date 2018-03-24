'We're in bed with Trump on this one and it's a shame and a disgrace' - Green Party

Update 3.26pm:The Green Party leader says Ireland needs to do more to tackle climate change.

Eamon Ryan has questioned the Government on their commitments to the Paris Agreement.

He says Ireland is one of four countries that have yet to submit a report on the back of the Agreement.

"The Taoiseach is saying his first priority is climate change in government but actually he's done nothing about it. There's also shocking news today that we are one of only four countries that has not put in the report we were meant to put in on the back of the Paris Climate Agreement.

That's ourselves, Belarus, Croatia and the United States of America. We're in bed with Trump on this one and it's a shame and a disgrace on the country."

Eamon Ryan.

Earlier:The second day of the Greens' Annual Convention kicks off today.

The party's focus will be on preparing for the elections, which it believes will happen in the next year.

Councillor Ciaran Cuffe's campaign as a candidate in the European Elections in Dublin will also start today.

Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan says they need to boost their seats.

He said: "No one knows when our next general election will be but most people think it is within the next year so we have to get ready for that.

"We know that there are local and European elections for sure in May next year and what we are planning to do is actually triple our seats - to actually increase in the councils, to go back to European Parliament and to go back to the Dáil with a sufficient number of seats to try and get into Government and steer the country in a more sustainable direction."

- Digital Desk