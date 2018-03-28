'Weak' legislation criticised by students' union as accommodation prices skyrocket

The Government has been accused of having 'weak' legislation when it comes to student accommodation.

It comes as a privately-owned complex in Dublin has raised it's rent prices by up to 27 per cent for the next academic year.

DCU

Shanowen Square plans to charge just under €8,700 for a student to live there from September this year, until May of 2019.

A petition that was set up after the revelations has since been signed by more than 11,000 students.

DCU Students' Union President Niall Behan has called on the Ministers for Housing and Education to step in and close the loophole on licence agreements.

"We can have a nine-month lease, they can have people there during the summer and for a four-bed apartment you're looking at €28,000. It's a complete disgrace," said Mr Behan.

"We really need the minister to step up here and actually do something...they need to show that they value the people who are living through education."

Digital Desk