'We want truth and justice': Stardust relatives appeal to Attorney General for inquest

Relatives of the Stardust campaign have renewed their calls for an inquest into the fire which killed 48 people and has also never resulted in anyone being held accountable.

Families and activists met in Dublin today and outlined their plan to appeal to the Attorney General; to use his discretion to open an inquest into the deaths and tragedy.

Lisa Lawlor joined relatives at the event. The young women was aged two when the fire engulfed victims at the Dublin disco in 1981 and she lost both her mother and father in the tragedy.

Families and campaigners for an inquest into the Stardust fire, including Lisa Lawlor (furthest right)

She has called for justice and has now joined what is being called the postcard and public campaign to get the new inquest into the 48 deaths.

Lawyers and the relatives plan to submit an application to Attorney General Seamus Woulfe in the coming weeks which they claim includes fresh evidence and advances an argument to host a new inquest.

Sinn Féin MEP Lynn Boylan said there was huge momentum around the campaign.

The Stardust Justice Campaign are seeking a new inquest into the 1981 tragedy. These postcards are for supporters to send to the Attorney General. pic.twitter.com/I2Y8msUCzU — aoife-grace moore. (@aoifegracemoore) August 7, 2018

It is intended to hand tens of thousands of the 'truth' postcards into government in September.

Antoinette Keegan, who lost two sisters in the tragedy, claimed there was support among all political sides for the new inquest, except from Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

“We have been waiting 37 years. We want truth and justice,” she said at today's launch.

Ms Lawlor said she wanted an inquiry reopened into the deaths to also get justice for her late mother and father.