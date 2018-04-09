'We should look after our own first' when it comes to passport applications, says McGrath
An Independent TD says Irish citizens living here should get priority over those in the UK when applying for a passport.
It follows a huge increase in the number of Britons looking for an Irish passport in the wake of the Brexit vote.
50 applied in 2014 - compared to 860 last year.
Mattie McGrath says delays in the passport office is having a huge impact.
He said: "I know there is a huge influx from the UK in advance of Brexit.
"I honestly feel we should look after our own first, many people applying from the UK already have a British passport."
