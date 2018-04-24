'We need at least 17,000': Renewed calls for more gardaí on the beat

There are renewed calls for more gardaí on the beat.

It is after senior officers in Kerry raised concerns about an increase in assaults which is being linked to an improvement in the economy.

There are currently just over 14,000 gardaí nationwide.

But John O’Keefe from the Garda Representative Association says we need more than that.

"We need at least 17,000," said Mr O’Keefe. "We are still far behind the curve, we need this requirement to continue.

"More importantly we can't have it discontinue simply because the economic circumstances are such that we can't afford it.

"This is a long-term solution to what is a long-term problem."

